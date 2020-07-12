Many gardeners want a water feature incorporated into their garden. If you have ever attended any of the water garden tours that have been held in the past, you have seen many very nice, and some large water features incorporated into all different sizes and styles of gardens. Not only does it add an extra dimension to your gardening experience as well as the ability to introduce different plants, but water is soothing to listen to and to look at.

I’ve spoken to many water gardeners over the years and to a person they will tell you that if you study the subject and do things properly, water features are easy to maintain. For example, certain plants can be grown that will filter the water and help care for the pond.

Many of these folks installed their water feature themselves, while others contracted to have the job done. There are a number of companies that are quite good at designing and installing water features. You can also find most of the items locally that are necessary for constructing one yourself. Additionally, you can buy some water feature kits that only require some assembly and that you can assemble yourself.

Water features can be large, medium, or small depending on your choice. I have opted to have two water features – two small fountains that are on the back porch. One started out in the house in our sunroom. After a couple of years, we moved it to the back porch with another that we had purchased specifically for the porch. They produce a soothing, bubbling sound and are pleasant to look at as well.

I consider these small; however, there are many that are much smaller. You can buy fountains that fit on a portion of a tabletop, just like a lamp or any other item you might place on a table. Some mount on walls. Fountains like I have can also be incorporated into a flower bed just like statuary or hardscape material. A common one often used is a perhaps 4 feet or more tall pot that has been converted into a fountain.

What is large? In Amarillo, I have seen water features that incorporate "mountains" built of rock for the water source, water falls, and that have a long stream bed that ends in a large pond. Some have more than one pond. These incorporate most of the back yards of the gardener.

Whatever the space you have, you can incorporate a water feature into it if you want one. As with most things these days, there is an abundance of information available on the internet. Locally, you can get help and information from businesses that supply pond materials and fountains.

For those of you who are sensitive to our Panhandle water resources, water features can be minimal and still provide excitement and design to one’s gardens. This is a reason I have opted for a couple of fountains on the porch.