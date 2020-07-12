Texas Tech professor honored with CAREER Award

Yisha Xiang, an assistant professor in Texas Tech University’s Department of Industrial, Manufacturing and Systems Engineering in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, received the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) Award for her work on enhancing the environmental and economic sustainability of additive manufacturing-based remanufacturing.

The NSF CAREER Award is the most prestigious award in support of junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through research, education and the integration of the two within the context of the mission of their organizations. It also comes with a monetary grant, of which Xiang received $500,000.

"It’s definitely exciting to receive the CAREER Award," Xiang said. "I believe this is a very important project that can create a new field in the remanufacturing industry. Right now, many people look at remanufacturing from a material perspective, a manufacturing technology perspective or from a testing perspective, but only a few have looked into improving the operations. I’m just thrilled we got funding to do important research."

King among University of Utah graduates

Hunter King of Lubbock was among 8,628 graduates from the University of Utah in its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30.

The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries.

King earned a master’s degree in educational psychology.

Ziegler named to Dean’s List

Abigail Ziegler of Lubbock was named to the Wheaton College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.

To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Banks named to Dean’s List

Mackenzie Banks of Lubbock was among those named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Adelphi University.

The Dean's List includes full-time students registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least 9 graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.

The school is located in Garden City, NY.

Hutchinson named to President’s List

Rebecca Hutchinson of Lubbock was named to the Spring 2020 President's List at Mississippi College.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

The school is located in Clinton, Mississippi.

Sime named to UN-Lincoln Dean’s List

Aliya Joy Sime of Lubbock has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Sime, a freshman emerging media arts major, was named to the Dean's List for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

Pardo named to Dean’s List

Eduardo Herrera Pardo of Lubbock was named to the Dean's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.

This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Langston graduates from Fort Lewis

William Langston of Lubbock was among 450 Skyhawks to graduate from Fort Lewis College in a virtual commencement on May 29.

The ceremony premiered online, featuring videos of graduates moving their tassels as their names were read by faculty from their departments.

The school is located in Durango, Colo.