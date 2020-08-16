Anyone who’s had time off knows the last day of vacation can be little bit of a letdown. After all, outside of a job managing your own trust fund, work can’t help but pale against a week or two away.

Imagine, with six months off during this recent epidemic, the dread that comes with the first day of school! Even though it’s been a while since I’ve experienced this, the memories haven’t completely faded. Despite the gray clouds, there are silver linings like the fact that being a student entitles you to all kinds of free stuff and discounts.

While the availability of these discounts may vary with the waxing and waning of COVID, here are a few that are good to keep in mind:

• Rewards for Good Schoolwork: Even though good schoolwork is worthwhile on its own, why not get a bonus by taking advantage of programs offered by local businesses? For example, Copper Caboose (50th Street) offers free game tokens for good grades (www.cabooseonline.com/lubbock-arcade-games.php). Also, Pizza Hut's "Book It!" program offers personal pan pizzas to students for reading books. For more information, go to www.bookitprogram.com. At Gatti’s Pizza, a report card with all A's gets a $3.75 game card and one with no grade lower than a B gets a $2.50 game card. In addition to good schoolwork, Chuck E. Cheese offers an abundance of ways for you child to get free tokens including doing chores, exhibiting table manners, and being a good listener. For more information, go to www.chuckecheese.com/activities/rewards-calendars.

• Amazon.com: Enroll in Amazon Student. For the first six months, you get the benefits of Amazon Prime for free. From there, Amazon Prime is available at half price. In addition to free two-day shipping, you gain free access to millions of songs, thousands of movies and television shows, and e book loans. For more information, go to www.amazon.com/gp/student/signup/info/.

• Movies: Among a wide variety of specials, Cinemark offers student discounts. For example, instead of a normal evening admission price at Tinseltown, students can watch a standard movie for approximately 20% off with a valid ID. As an aside, Tuesdays are the best bet as all tickets sell for even less on that day. In addition, matinees and early bird times offer better prices. However, outside of that, be sure to use the student rate. For more information, go to www.cinemark.com/student-discount. At Premiere, you can get special student pricing of $6.50 on Wednesdays.

• College Deals: Although I wish they were available for any grade level, the offers listed below are only good for college students. At the same time, if you aren’t enrolled at a university, you can be glad you aren’t paying the astronomical tuition and fees. Financially speaking, you’re better off!

• Student Universe: Although there are travel limitations due to COVID right now, there will come a time when things return to normal. And when that happens, you will be hard pressed to beat the deals you can get on Student Universe. This service offers college students substantial discounts for airfare, hotels, and tours. To enroll or find out more, go to www.studentuniverse.com/.

• Storage: Although this doesn’t involve student discounts, you can save a lot of money by memorizing the phrase "Does this include everything?". As college students often need temporary storage units, this questions comes in especially handy in these cases. There can be surprise fees sprung on you if you aren’t careful. In addition, make sure to nail down the costs of locks that the facilities provide. For the sake of convenience and cost, you will typically be better off coming with your own lock.

• Student Discounts: Retailers everywhere offer student discounts with a valid ID. For example, fast food outlets like Rosa’s Café give 10% off to college students. In addition to restaurants, every variety of store also gives breaks to those seeking higher education. Since there isn’t enough newsprint to list all of the possibilities (I am only slightly exaggerating), condition yourself to ask for a student discount every time you buy something. What’s the worst that can happen?

Although the cost of education is high, you can make the expense easier to bear by reminding yourself that the price of ignorance is a lot higher. For added comfort, I hope some of these deals can help. Since this article has just scratched the surface of a rich topic, I bet many readers have a lot of additional ideas.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J's Savvy Shopper.