SAN JUAN - PSJA Early College High School Athlete Trey Guajardo signed with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, Dec. 17 to join the Vaquero Baseball Team. He was joined by his family, coaches and friends.

Guajardo has had an amazing career while at PSJA excelling in both the baseball and football fields. He has earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, MVP Awards, was 1st Team All-District Quarterback his sophomore year and 1st Team All-Valley Quarterback his Junior year. He has also received the New Comer of the Year Award for Baseball and Team Defensive Player of the Year. In 2016 and 2017, he was named the 6A All-Valley Male Athlete of the Year.

His senior year he was also named MVP, Mr. Texas Player of the Week Nominee, Channel 4 Player of the Week and Whataburger Football Super Team Nominee.

Since a young age, Guajardo has been working for this opportunity. Between 6-12 years of age with the Diablitos Baseball led by Coach Chuck Rosales. With Coach Rosales he continued his training with Texas Show Baseball. He has been working with the PSJA Bears Baseball team with Coach Marco Guajardo and staff since he was 15. At 17, he was part of the South Texas Sliders RGV under Coach Felipe Barrera and Staff. He is looking forward to being part of the UTRGV Baseball team.

Guajardo is also a member of the National Honors Society, was Student of the Week and Rotary Student of the Month for September. He will be graduating from high school with over 40 college credit hours.