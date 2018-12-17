The Veterans Memorial High School (VMHS) Mariachi Toros de Plata has qualified to compete at the Texas Association of Mariachi Educators state competition to be held in February, 2019 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The group earned the trip to state competition through the state qualifying contest held this past weekend at the Edcouch Elsa Fine Arts Auditorium. The group performed their program for a panel of three judges who rated each group on a scale of 1 through 5; with 1 being a superior performance. The Mariachi Toros de Plata received a unanimous division 1 rating from the entire panel of judges, earning them the state advancement.

The TAME state competition will bring together the best high school mariachi groups in Texas. Each group performance will be ranked by a panel of five judges to determine the top three groups in each division from the entire state.