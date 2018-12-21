McALLEN - "Wobble for Warmth" Coat Drive was held at Bill Schupp Park on Saturday, November 17, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The inaugural event was a joint effort with Tim's Coats.

For more than 30 years, Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith and CHANNEL 5 NEWS, in conjunction with the Southwest Dry Cleaners Association, have collected more than 140,000 coats. The Catholic Social Services and Salvation Army helped distribute the blankets and blankets.

"I am overwhelmed with the participation of not just board members, but community members, too, that helped us to collect over 100 blankets and jackets for our inaugural Wobble for Warmth,” Leadership McAllen Chair Gaby Jones, said. “I would like to especially thank board members Austin Stevenson and Lisa Jones for putting this event together and connecting us with Tim's Coat. We hope that next year we can grow this event and invite other leadership organizations to participate”.

For more information about how you can participate next year, please contact Leadership McAllen at info@leadershipmcallen.org