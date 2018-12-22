The annual Literary Knitters Club will meet Tuesdays this January and February at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library.

Starting on Tuesday, January 8th and running until Tuesday, February 12th, the Literary Knitters Club will meet on Tuesdays from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Sekula Memorial Library. While there, the knitters will focus on creating children’s hats and scarves using both knitting looms and needles. The previous club, which ran from early January through early February of 2018, created 177 knitted items which were donated to the Children's Center at Renaissance. This year the finished items will be donated to Estrella’s House, which is part of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo County.

The library will have a limited supply of looms that can be checked out and a small selection of yarn, but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies since the looms will be available on a first-come/first-serve basis and the yarn supply is limited. Anyone interested in participating needs to register beforehand by contacting the reference desk at the Sekula Memorial Library. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn a new skill or brush up on an old one, make new friends, and help those in need all at once.

This year the Literary Knitters club will be listening to Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber.

The Sekula Memorial Library is located at 1906 South Closner Boulevard in Edinburg, Texas. For more information on the knitting club, please call 956-383-6246 and ask for Virginia. You can also access the library’s website at http://www.edinburg.lib.tx.us/.