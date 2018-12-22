A recent trip to Austin allowed migrant high school students the opportunity to broaden their knowledge in College Assistance Migrant Programs (CAMP). The programs are an effort to help first-generation migrant farmworker students break the cycle of migrating through higher education. St. Edward’s University in Austin is home to one of those programs.

Students from Veterans Memorial High School, Mission High School and Mission Collegiate High School were well received by campus staff and St. Edward’s University CAMP director Dr. Perla Delgado who offered them words of wisdom and a charge to pursue higher education.

“You have to work toward that papelito,” she told them. “That papelito open doors and provides greater opportunities.”

Students also had the opportunity to hear testimony from former CAMP participants, tour the campus and make a quick stop at the state capitol.