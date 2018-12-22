EDINBURG – Commissioners Court recognized Hidalgo County Treasurer Norma G. Garcia for her pioneering, innovative work and contributions to her community.

Garcia has served the residents of Hidalgo County for 24 years. She was first elected County Treasurer in 1994 and is currently serving her sixth consecutive term.

"Thank you Commissioners; it's been a pleasure working with all of you," said Garcia. "I'm truly grateful to a lot of people, especially my family and of course my office family as well for all their support."

As County Treasurer, she succeeded in computerizing the department and improved many of the processes used in the treasury. She implemented Direct Deposit for county employees and was instrumental in the implementation of a Biometric Time and Attendance Program which is used by more than 3,200 employees.

Joining her was granddaughter Lorena Celeste Carrillo, 19, who is a student at UTRGV and several staff members.

"Lorena was born during my first term in office," Garcia said. "I wonder if she will one day serve in public office."

Garcia has served the community in many capacities and will retire from public office on December 31, after a long and distinguished career.

"I want to thank the people of Hidalgo County for allowing me the opportunity to honorably serve them," said Garcia.

Commissioners Court congratulates Garcia for her dedication to the county and the community.

"We appreciate all you've done for the county," said Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo "Eddie" Cantu. "Congratulations on your future endeavors."