The Education Foundation of Mission CISD Prize Patrol hit the road this week, caravanning to present checks to grant recipients and scholarship recipients. Accompanied by the drum lines from Mission High School and Veterans Memorial High School, the prize patrol would make quite an entrance.

A total of seven scholarships in the amount of $1,000 were handed out to district employees who are continuing with their education. Those employees receiving the scholarships from the Education Foundation are: Beatriz Vasquez, central office; Jose Gutierrez, Pearson Elementary School; Barbara Gonzalez, Pearson Elementary School; Lorena Lopez, Mission High School; Gisela Ramos, O’Grady Elementary School; Guadalupe Saenz, Mims Elementary School; Erica Kristine Santana, R. Cantu Jr. High School.

There were also seven, $1,000 mini grants presented to employees who have special plans and projects to benefit students and student learning. The mini grants went to: Lina I. Candelaria, Pearson Elementary School; Adrian Chapa, K. White Jr. High School; Sandra Ornelas, Mims Elementary School; Diana Guzman, Mims Elementary School; Timothy Ferren, Veterans Memorial High School; Janice L. Vega, Escobar/Rios Elementary School; Miguel Moreno, Alton Memorial Jr. High School.

The Education Foundation of Mission CISD holds fundraising activities throughout the year in order to provide the funds for scholarships and grants for district employees. The education foundation will also provide scholarships for graduating seniors towards the end of the school year.

Pictured are members of the Education Foundation Board of Directors, district Board of Trustees, and district administrators as they present Diana Guzman from Mims Elementary School with his/her grant check during one of the stops of the prize patrol.