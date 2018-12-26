SAN JUAN – In the spirit of the season, students and staff at PSJA Early College High School distributed over 200 gifts to elementary students in six elementary schools in San Juan on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

The gifting caravan was part of the school’s first Joy & Fun for Kids Toy Drive, which involved gift donations from students and staff. Schools receiving the gifts included: Carman Elementary, Cantu Elementary, Clover Elementary, Doedyns Elementary and Garza-Peña Elementary.

The event was led by PSJA ECHS Principal Dr. Alejandro Elias and Spanish Teacher Benilfa Gonzalez. In addition, Folkloric students helped decorate the trailer used by students to deliver the toys.

“I am so thankful we got to bring joy to the children because it means so much to them,” said PSJA ECHS Junior Alejandra Rodriguez. “I am also thankful for having such a caring school. I am proud to say PSJA Bears cares about our community and are willing to make things special for others.”