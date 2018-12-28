Our last official Dishin’ It visit of 2018, before all the upcoming holiday atascadera, and we decided to go out with a bang! Now and then, we too have fallen prey to the hype about certain eateries and been met by mediocrity instead of superiority. However, this time around, the odds were in our favor and we experienced a taste bud explosion!

As you all know, our love for pizza is immense. So when we heard about this Mid-Valley pizzeria that offers creative toppings, representative of so many things we love here locally, we had no choice but to go and check it out.

Even though the journey to Moran's Pizzeria was a bit of an adventure, it sure did NOT disappoint. Picture this, handcrafted, New York street style pizza and dishes with a touch of El Valle.

Trisha: Where exactly is this place? I think Google Maps might be lost.

Gaby: Nah, we're good. I think I can see the sign from here.

Trisha: Ok Ace of Base, I’m not sure that's the kind of sign we need right now.

Gaby: Don't start freaking out. We're good.

Once we finally arrived at our destination, we were cheerfully greeted by the cashier and offered menus to review the selection of appetizers, salads, pastas, calzones, burgers and unique pizzas. While we decided on which pizza(s) to order we went right in for the appetizers, garlic rolls (8 mini rolls made with homemade pizza dough, topped with garlic sauce and served with a side of homemade marinara sauce) and Moran’s Fries (French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and green onions, with a side of ranch). You know us, we just needed a little something-something to get our appetites going.

Word to the wise, make sure you come here hungry. Your eyes and taste buds are going to want to try everything! The main attraction at Moran’s are the specialty pizzas. SIDENOTE-there are a variety of pizza categories: build-your-own, gourmet and specialty. Specialty will be your main squeeze. With pizza choices that include true #956 staples like Flaming Hot Cheetos, bistek and grilled onions, boneless wings, trompo or pico de gallo, you are bound to take the plunge and order one.

These pizzas may seem like you might just get a mini-heart attack by the end of your meal, but trust us, they are so worth it. Our poisonS of choice: a split, medium gourmet Hawaiian pizza and Taco pizza, plus an individual size, yup you guessed it, Hot Cheetos pizza. Our Hawaiian pizza came out piping hot filled with Mozzarella, pineapple, Canadian bacon & smoked bacon. Accompanying our Hawaiian friend was Taco Pizza with two layers of cheese on homemade pizza dough, topped with bistek, grilled onions, fresh cilantro and avocado, with lemons and guacamole sauce on the side. Last but not least our massive, individual size Hot Cheetos pizza had two layers of cheese, topped with hot cheetos, nacho cheese and more hot cheetos, plus, jalapeños to top it all off.

If you’re not a fan of pizza, or don’t fancy one (we don’t know why you wouldn’t be), you can always choose to fill your belly with your choice of 1 of 4 Moran’s Burger options, a La Luz Salad (Garden salad base topped with mini buffalo boneless wings, fries and nacho cheese) or if you’re feeling extra spicy, a BBQ Salad( Garden salad base topped with mini buffalo boneless wings and BBQ sauce).

Don’t deprive yourself, drive on out to Moran’s Pizzeria during your next weeknight or weekend excursion. If you’re already in the Mid-Valley area, stop by for lunch too. Moran’s Pizzeria is located at 33403 E Mile 11 N, Mercedes, TX 78570. You can dine in any time, Monday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon- 10:00 p.m. If you prefer delivery, Doordash will deliver straight to your door. For more information you can also call them at (956) 472-8431 and follow them on their social media platforms @moranspizzeria.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.