Due to the generosity of local 16-year-old Rajiv Swarup, more than 50 families received special gifts this Christmas. Swarup, who attends the Science Academy of South Texas, donated $3,500 to the Nurse-Family Partnership at DHR Health Women’s Hospital and the Renaissance Cares Foundation. To raise the funds, Swarup held a part-time job over the summer. The experience helped him become familiar with the value of hard-work and sharing with others during the holidays.

The Nurse-Family Partnership is a free community health program that focuses on low-income, first-time mothers. Each mother is partnered with a registered nurse and receives ongoing nurse home visits that continue through her child’s second birthday. The nurse’s expertise helps guide first-time mothers through the emotional, social and physical challenges they face as they prepare for a healthy birth. To learn more about the Nurse Family Partnership at DHR Health Women’s Hospital, please call (956) 362-4190.