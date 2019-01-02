The Friends of the Edinburg Library present Shawn Elliott Russell, author of Be Still, Little Tree, Be Still. The one-hour event is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 7th, 12 noon at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd, Edinburg.

Mr. Russell, wrote the book Be Still, Little Tree, Be Still, after “triumphantly overcoming anxiety and health issues that left him jobless, home-bound and terrified, desperate to live a normal life again.” During the Couse of two years, he faced his deepest fears and got his life back, becoming braver and stronger than ever before.

He now shares his life story everywhere he goes in hopes to inspire and help others, who might be battling with anxiety, become braver and stronger.

This presentation is brought to you by the Friends of the Edinburg Public Library, a nonprofit organization that takes an active role in the support of the Edinburg public library and its services to the community.

The public is cordially invited to attend the Friends of the Library Brown Bag Luncheon which is a free event open to the public. The Friends provide light refreshments, so bring a sandwich or stop by the Book & Bytes Café conveniently located inside the Library, where you can find healthy salads and sandwiches.

For more information regarding the event or how to join the Friends group, please contact Mike Parson at (956) 289-0625 or by email atmikeparson@gmail.com.