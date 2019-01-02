SAN JUAN - PSJA Early College High School's Head Band Director John Garza recently received word of his nomination for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) 2018 Sponsor Excellence Award.

UIL recognizes that the benefits of interscholastic competition and student performance are made possible by dedicated directors, sponsors and coaches. School administrators from across the state nominate teachers, directors and coaches that clearly demonstrate the high level of dedication, care and achievement needed to be an exemplary UIL sponsor or director.

Following an extensive selection process, the UIL Sponsor Excellence Award winners will be selected and notified during the month of January.

PSJA ISD applauds Garza for this nomination and the role he played especially this 2018 Marching Season, taking the PSJA Mighty Bear Band to the State competition for the first time in school history.