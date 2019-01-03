The 2nd Annual Mission Ballers program is underway for the 2018-2019 school year. This program is composed of approximately 375 Kinder through 5th grade boys and girls from Mission CISD. Students will perform basketball skills and drills at two home basketball Varsity games and 1 UTRGV halftime game.

“This is a Mission CISD after school event which started last year and all our elementary campuses participate,” stated Martina Carrillo (District HPE Coordinator). “The objective for students is to encourage and develop an early interest in ball handling skills, improve agility & general fitness, build self-confidence, become self-discipline, develop character and to be part of a team.”

The elementary PE coaches are heading this event. According to Carrillo, one of the best memories of all of this, is the opportunity of seeing the students perform on the court at the UTRGV gym. An all-star group performance composed of 5 representatives from each campus is also scheduled in late March at the VIPERS game.

The Mission Ballers had their debut performance on December 7th and the next performance is scheduled for December 18th. Both Misms Elementary and Midkiff Elementary will be performing at the Veterans Memorial High School gymnasium.