With a new grandson on the way, Ellie Torres began 2019 on the right foot.

Tuesday Jan. 1 she was sworn in as the new Commissioner of Precinct 4 becoming the first woman to do so, and as soon as the ceremony ended and pictures were taken Torres rushed to welcome her new grandson to the world as well.

Torres was an educator for 23 years, serving as a teacher, college counselor and a specialist for the education service center Region One where she worked for different school districts from Brownsville to Laredo.

She served for four years at the school board in Edinburg, and worked with her team to move the district forward. Now she is stepping into the county, where she wants to succeed and work as hard as she has had in the past.

“I am excited not only for me but for my team,” Torres said. “I am bringing a team of four that are amazing people and I am looking forward to bring all those intellects together to move this precinct forward in a direction that hasn’t been seen before.”

Torres and her team members wear a yellow flower pinned on the corner of their wardrobe, representing hope and change.

Dr. Jennifer Mendoza Culbertson who wears her flower with pride, is the administrator of internal affairs, and will be working alongside Torres in Pct. No. 4.

Torres will be in charge of managing the budget of the county and foreseeing the expenses made. She wants to focus on drainage and a new bond of 190 million dollars has just passed. Looking for funding that doesn’t fall on taxpayers is another one of her goals, this way helping the community with as much help possible.

“It’s not that different from working at a school board,” she said. “I am a business owner and I know how to manage a budget it won’t be that big of a learning curve but a transference of knowledge.”