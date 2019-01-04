EDINBURG – The east side of town near the Holy Family neighborhood will be the second drainage project the city will begin. The city council and other city leaders broke ground at Memorial Park.

“These are the most problematic areas in the city that we're attacking,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said. “These are not the sexiest projects because they're underground but they'll see it when it rains.”

The Holy Family community attended several city meetings in droves and during the last mayoral race they wanted to make sure flooding was going to be fixed on the east side of town. The project will affect a radius of 800 homes.

The project to get underway will be on the intersection of Sugar Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive.