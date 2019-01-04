For the first time at the Bert Ogden Arena, the “King” of the monster trucks Bigfoot, along with Boneshaker, Tiger Shark, V-8 Bomber and Demo Derby will take to the dirt track in the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.

Tickets are now on sale at arena outlets for the three performances Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be a crash zone party at 11 a.m. where meet and greets with Hot Wheels drivers and the opportunity to see the monster trucks up close and personal. Photos and autographs will be held after the show.

Tickets range from $8 to $30. For more information visit bertogdenarena.com.