WASHINGTON – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) today issued the following statement following media reports that President Donald J. Trump will be visiting the U.S.-Mexico Border, potentially McAllen.

In 2018, Congressman Gonzalez lauded McAllen, Texas for record-low crime rates. The congressman has remained firm in his stance against a physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico Border, shutting down the Southwest Border until the president’s request is met, perpetuating the idea that Mexico will pay for the wall, and the potential use of emergency powers to bring a border wall into fruition.

“It has come to my attention that President Donald J. Trump intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico Border on Thursday. Let me remind the president that McAllen, Texas, a border city, has experienced some of the lowest crime rates in 30 years.

I agree that we need to do more to secure our nation’s borders. However, I would remind the president that there are 7,500 open positions with Customs and Border Patrol that have not been filled, and that this should be their top priority. With updated resources, technology, and more border patrol agents, customs officers, and agriculture inspectors, we can keep this nation prosperous and protect our citizens from those who wish to harm us.

It would be my hope that the president would come to this realization and put his calls for a physical barrier to rest. If the president does visit McAllen, Texas, he should feel free to walk around and support our local businesses– after all it is safer to walk around McAllen than it is D.C.”