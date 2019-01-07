DHR Health (DHR) is pleased to announce its 13th Annual FREE DHR Community Health Fair, which is dedicated to the health and wellness needs of the Rio Grande Valley. As our community grows, so do our healthcare needs—DHR has acknowledged this and wishes to contribute to the good health and well-being of our community by providing free health screenings, medical information, education, and health related services.

The DHR Community Health Fair will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo del Prado behind the Advanced Care Center in Edinburg. The DHR Community Health Fair is open to the public and all visitors will be eligible for exciting door prizes.

The 13th Annual DHR Community Health Fair will provide educational and informational health services, free cholesterol screenings, vision tests, glucose checks, blood pressure screenings, fibroscans, and flu vaccines. Numerous local healthcare entities will also provide free health screenings to help our community members identify their risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, dental problems, or other common health issues. Pharmacists will also be onsite to answer any questions that you have about your medications. Parents will have the opportunity to have their child’s car seat inspected for proper fitting and installation.

“I encourage everyone to start the New Year with a clean bill of health and participate in the Free DHR Community Health Fair. We are so excited that we can help the community by providing free health screenings and nutritional information,” said Marissa Castañeda, DHR Health Senior Executive Vice President.

DHR Health is seeking support and participation from local businesses and healthcare providers – we have various booth sponsorship levels available for the 13th Annual FREE DHR Community Health Fair. Make sure that your business or service is represented at this premier healthcare event where over 3,000 community members were in attendance last year! Please call the DHR Events Department at (956) 362-3140 for more information and to register your business today.