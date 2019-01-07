EDINBURG – The Edinburg Rotary Club recently recognized the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District’s Athletics Department during its luncheon meeting at the Echo Hotel in Edinburg.

“These student athletes are the brightest future that we have and that’s the product that we try to emulate across the board,” ECISD Athletics Director Rogelio “Roy” Garza said. “It’s great to hear their speeches and what athletics has meant to them.”

The students’ recognition is part of the Edinburg Rotary’s Student of the Month Program, which highlights two senior students from each high school. As they accept their awards, the students each give a speech about their accomplishments and future plans.

“We are very fortunate that we are here in front of the Rotary and the community members. A lot of these individuals are going to be their employers and people they are going to work with later on,” Garza said.

The Edinburg Rotary recognized the following students:

Edinburg High School senior Maya Zavala

Edinburg High School senior Matthew Cruz

Edinburg North High School senior Davida De Leon

Edinburg North High School senior Roel De Leon

Economedes High School senior Olga Ramirez

Economedes High School senior Raul Montellano

Vela High School senior Miranda Negrete

Vela High School senior Aaron Alvarez