Wednesday

Jan. 9

Winter Texan Wednesday

Spanish Land Grants and Roots in Texas, the one-hour program will teach about some of the first Spanish speakers in the area and the reasons for settling in the region.

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

Included with price of admission

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday Night Comedy

Scott White headlines with host Steven Sosa and special guests Mark Mayham, Jorge Alvarez and Christian Oviedo.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

9:30 p.m.

Sunset Yoga in the Park

The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Sunset Geocaching

A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

John Milton

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd.

$25 - $35

8 p.m.

Tempranillo Wine Tasting

Dessert Lounge

1601 W. Trenton Rd. STE. C – Edinburg

$25

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday

Jan. 10

Buckets of Fun

Preschool children and their parents will have “Buckets of Fun” with hands-on, nature inspired lessons filled with song, discovery, socializing, movement and exploration.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

10 a.m.

Reptiles & Amphibians in the LRGV

Dr. Frederic Zaidan III from UTRGV will present.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

$3 Thursdays

UTRGV Men's Basketball team will take on CSU Bakersfield. First 200 fans in attendance will receive keychains.

UTRGV Fieldhouse, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$3 General Admission

7 p.m.

Business Immigration Seminar

presented by the law office of Belia Pena.

RGV Hispanic Chamber, 801 E. Fern Ste. 143 – McAllen

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Friday

Jan. 11

The Rovers Live

El Vaquero's Hangout

5704 S. FM 494 – Granjeno

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunset Yoga

This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6:15 p.m.

Paddle and Pedal Town Lake

Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

4 p.m.

Friday Bird & Nature Walk

McAllen Nature Center

4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen

8:30 a.m.

History of Quinta

Tour one of the largest adobe homes in the state. Hear the colorful tales of the families that lived at the home before the city opened it in 2006.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

10 a.m.

Ringing in the New Year

Mariachi Aztlan Concert

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$10

7 p.m.

Dirty Motel

with Mind Over Matter, October Roar and more

Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$5

7:30 p.m.

Friday Night Funnies

Hosted by Mario Superstar Salazar with special guests Javi Luna and Scott White.

London Grill & Tavern, 129 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

$5

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

2019 Mariachi Concerts at the Basilica

Basilica of Our Lady San Juan del Valle

400 N. Virgen de San Juan Blvd. - San Juan

$5

7 p.m.

The Spazmatics

The Ultimate New Wave 80s Show

Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

$25 - $45

Saturday

Jan. 12

Ringing in the New Year

Mariachi Aztlan Concert

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$10

2 p.m.

Boat & Fish Town Lake

Bring the family and pedal boat, kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Available for rent for increments of 30 minutes. All Riders required to wear a life vest. Fishing catch and release only.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park – 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

$10 - $20

4 p.m. - sunset

Bird and Nature Walk

Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center

600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The Ascension Quartet

Bibleville

1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Alamo

2 p.m. & & p.m.

MHM Lecture Series

Agriculture in the Rio Grande Valley presented by Brad Cowan, County Extension Agent Agriculture

900 Doherty Ave. - Mission

Free

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

24th Annual Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair

free screenings, awareness and education. The Mission Regional Medical Center laboratory team will provide 500 blood tests.

Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Rd. - Mission

7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Powell Brothers

Dinner and Dancing event. Tickets include show and bbq. Concert after Dallas Cowboys game.

Sofie's SS Saloon, 6801 S. 10th St. - McAllen

$45 couple, $25 singles

8 p.m.

Sunday

Jan. 13

Sunday Speaker Series

El Sal del Rey, a 530 acre salt lake. Joe Vidales, a Weslaco Museum volunteer, will explain how native people used the salt lake to hunt, trade and collect.

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

RGV Anti-human trafficking task force meeting

Meeting is open to law enforcement officers, prosecutors, juvenile justice centers, crime victim liaisons, victim service providers.

Lower RGV Development Council, 301 W. Railroad St. - Weslaco

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Los 2G's at Historic La Lomita Park

11417 La Lomita Rd. - McAllen

6 p.m – 10 p.m.

Wedding Fair 2019

Over 125 booths of the RGV's top wedding professionals will be on hand

McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd.

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday

Jan. 14

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Sunset Meditation

This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Beginner's Yoga

Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Tuesday

Jan. 15

2019 RGV-NHPO Membership Drive

and networking event.

Radisson Hotel, 2721 S. 10th St. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Intelligent Office Edinburg

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

1601 W. Trenton Rd. Ste. L – Edinburg

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

26th Annual Winter Texan Health Fair & Expo

McAllen Convention Center

700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.