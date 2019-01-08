Wednesday
Jan. 9
Winter Texan Wednesday
Spanish Land Grants and Roots in Texas, the one-hour program will teach about some of the first Spanish speakers in the area and the reasons for settling in the region.
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
Included with price of admission
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday Night Comedy
Scott White headlines with host Steven Sosa and special guests Mark Mayham, Jorge Alvarez and Christian Oviedo.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
9:30 p.m.
Sunset Yoga in the Park
The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Sunset Geocaching
A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
John Milton
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd.
$25 - $35
8 p.m.
Tempranillo Wine Tasting
Dessert Lounge
1601 W. Trenton Rd. STE. C – Edinburg
$25
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 10
Buckets of Fun
Preschool children and their parents will have “Buckets of Fun” with hands-on, nature inspired lessons filled with song, discovery, socializing, movement and exploration.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
10 a.m.
Reptiles & Amphibians in the LRGV
Dr. Frederic Zaidan III from UTRGV will present.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
$3 Thursdays
UTRGV Men's Basketball team will take on CSU Bakersfield. First 200 fans in attendance will receive keychains.
UTRGV Fieldhouse, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$3 General Admission
7 p.m.
Business Immigration Seminar
presented by the law office of Belia Pena.
RGV Hispanic Chamber, 801 E. Fern Ste. 143 – McAllen
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Friday
Jan. 11
The Rovers Live
El Vaquero's Hangout
5704 S. FM 494 – Granjeno
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunset Yoga
This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6:15 p.m.
Paddle and Pedal Town Lake
Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
4 p.m.
Friday Bird & Nature Walk
McAllen Nature Center
4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen
8:30 a.m.
History of Quinta
Tour one of the largest adobe homes in the state. Hear the colorful tales of the families that lived at the home before the city opened it in 2006.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
10 a.m.
Ringing in the New Year
Mariachi Aztlan Concert
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$10
7 p.m.
Dirty Motel
with Mind Over Matter, October Roar and more
Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$5
7:30 p.m.
Friday Night Funnies
Hosted by Mario Superstar Salazar with special guests Javi Luna and Scott White.
London Grill & Tavern, 129 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
$5
8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
2019 Mariachi Concerts at the Basilica
Basilica of Our Lady San Juan del Valle
400 N. Virgen de San Juan Blvd. - San Juan
$5
7 p.m.
The Spazmatics
The Ultimate New Wave 80s Show
Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd.
$25 - $45
Saturday
Jan. 12
Ringing in the New Year
Mariachi Aztlan Concert
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$10
2 p.m.
Boat & Fish Town Lake
Bring the family and pedal boat, kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Available for rent for increments of 30 minutes. All Riders required to wear a life vest. Fishing catch and release only.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park – 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
$10 - $20
4 p.m. - sunset
Bird and Nature Walk
Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center
600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
The Ascension Quartet
Bibleville
1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Alamo
2 p.m. & & p.m.
MHM Lecture Series
Agriculture in the Rio Grande Valley presented by Brad Cowan, County Extension Agent Agriculture
900 Doherty Ave. - Mission
Free
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
24th Annual Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair
free screenings, awareness and education. The Mission Regional Medical Center laboratory team will provide 500 blood tests.
Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Rd. - Mission
7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Powell Brothers
Dinner and Dancing event. Tickets include show and bbq. Concert after Dallas Cowboys game.
Sofie's SS Saloon, 6801 S. 10th St. - McAllen
$45 couple, $25 singles
8 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 13
Sunday Speaker Series
El Sal del Rey, a 530 acre salt lake. Joe Vidales, a Weslaco Museum volunteer, will explain how native people used the salt lake to hunt, trade and collect.
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
RGV Anti-human trafficking task force meeting
Meeting is open to law enforcement officers, prosecutors, juvenile justice centers, crime victim liaisons, victim service providers.
Lower RGV Development Council, 301 W. Railroad St. - Weslaco
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Los 2G's at Historic La Lomita Park
11417 La Lomita Rd. - McAllen
6 p.m – 10 p.m.
Wedding Fair 2019
Over 125 booths of the RGV's top wedding professionals will be on hand
McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd.
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 14
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Sunset Meditation
This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Beginner's Yoga
Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 15
2019 RGV-NHPO Membership Drive
and networking event.
Radisson Hotel, 2721 S. 10th St. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Intelligent Office Edinburg
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
1601 W. Trenton Rd. Ste. L – Edinburg
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
26th Annual Winter Texan Health Fair & Expo
McAllen Convention Center
700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.