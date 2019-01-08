Governor Greg Abbott yesterday appointed Arminda Garza to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for a term set to expire on February 1, 2019. The commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.

Arminda Garza of Mission is tax preparer for A&A Electronic Tax Services and guest speaker at The University of Texas of the Rio Grande Valley. She is a member of the National Federation of Independent Business Owners, Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, and the Latin American Immigration Association. Her volunteer work includes Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Locks of Love. Garza received a nursing degree from Escuela y Enfermieria Jose Jose Y Cadena in Tamps, Mexico.