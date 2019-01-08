Winter Texans, retirees and those interested in the region’s history are invited to participate in “Winter Texan Wednesday: Spanish Land Grants and Roots in Texas” featuring Santiago “Jimmy” Lopez, a trained genealogist from the Rio Grande Valley, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg. “Winter Texan Wednesday” is a half-hour multimedia presentation followed by a half-hour mini-tour of part of a museum exhibit.

In this one-hour program, museum visitors will learn about some of the first Spanish speakers in the area and the reasons for settling in the region. Lopez, a native of Rio Grande City, will discuss the history on the settlement of Nuevo Santander and its influence on the region today. Lopez has conducted research on the area between the Nueces River and the northeastern part of Mexico and is currently co-editing a book about Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City. The presentation will be followed by complementary mini-tour of part of the museum’s River Frontier exhibit.

Winter Texan Wednesday is included in the regular museum admission fee: Adults (18+) $8; Seniors (62+) $6. Museum admission also includes access to the signature Rio Grande Legacy exhibition. For more information, please contact the museum at 956-383-6911.

FRIENDS of the MOSTHistory are admitted free as a benefit of FRIENDship and must present their FRIENDship card at the Admissions Desk.