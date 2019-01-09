Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance

Presented by Capable Kids Foundation, Inc. and DHR-Health, in collaboration with RGV-Down Syndrome Association and Texas Partners in Policy Making, the South Texas Special Needs Conference , STSNC 2019, is a Conference for Educators, Parents, Therapists and anyone from the Special Needs Community who want to empower themselves with proven interventions and strategies.

Topics to be covered this year: Behavior, Communication, Inclusion, Person Centered Planning, NeuroMovement, Sensory Processing, Self-Advocacy, Caregiver Support, Education Strategies, Section 504 & ADA Act, Special Education Law, Supportive Decision Making, Transition & Employment

$35 fee includes light breakfast, working lunch and session materials.

(childcare not available)

2019 CONFERENCE LINE-UP:

Morning Keynote: David Savarese “Deej”

Afternoon Keynote: Emma Faye Rudkin

Presenters/Speakers:

*Susan G. Tobin, Attorney at Agins & Gilman LLC

*Aimee Day, Certified Trainer from Institute for Person Centered Practices

*Eliana Tardio, Inclusion & Parent Advocate

*Diane Adreon, Associate Director, Center for Autism & Related Disabilities - University of Miami

*Angela Reid, District Behavior Specialist for Paris I.S.D.

*Jeff Miller, Policy Specialist Disability Rights Texas

*Carole Keefe, ABM NeuroMovement® Practitioner

*Lindsay Fogerty, STAR Institute for Sensory Processing Disorder MS, OTR/L