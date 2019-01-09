It’s officially the second week of 2019 and we’re ready to kick things off with Dishin’ It. We’re going to shake a few things around for you and bring you even more good grub this year! We solemnly pledge to stay fully committed to our love for food, whether authentic or with an added twist of local flair, throughout all of 2019...okay, more realistically, probably until we can no longer chew our own food. Now, whether wrestling with the daily duties of life or reeling in the stolen moments of leisure we get to experience from time to time, know that we are wholeheartedly dedicated to bringing you the best of the best in foodie adventures and trends.

Kicking off January, is a trend that has contributed to our community’s foodie growth. SUSHI! Although you might be thinking, “But like Gaby and Trisha, Sushi is like sooo 2000.” Precisely why it’s so important we give it some mad Samurai props. “We” were pretty late to the game!

Although the Japanese trend began its popularity as far back as the early 1970s in the United States, we did not have many sushi restaurants available to us in the RGV. In the past decade, though, we've seen sushi restaurants and chains like Kohnami, Kumori, and Lucky Sushi, popping up all over the place. Which leads us straight into this week’s foodventure location, Yasuke Japanese Sushi.

Opened back in 2004 and going strong, Yasuke is named after the Samurai of African origin who served under the Japanese hegemon and warlord Oda Nobunaga. No worries, the only warfare you can expect at Yasuke is the one you may have at the table trying to decide who will get that last piece of Yellowtail Tuna.

On that note, nothing provides a healthy dose of stress relief at the end of a manic Monday, quite like sharing stories, laughter and a delicious meal with fRamily. Housing one of our favorite spots to decompress and enjoy some warm Sake, Yasuke recently expanded its restaurant’s footprint to what we are dubbing the “back room”. Now, please get your mind out of the gutter and listen up. The quaint space with its dim lighting and red lanterns creates an ambience that makes you feel like you have stepped out of South Texas. If you really want an authentic experience, feel free to enjoy your meal at their minimal, platform table. A word of advice to anyone over the age of 30, “Watch it!”, you're either going to have to experience this table sitting with your legs crossed or have some Japanese beers to help you feel limber.

Our welcomed evening of dining started with some Spicy Edamame (steamed Soy bean and salt with spicy sauce), Sunomono Moriawase (Julienned cucumber, Shrimp, Octopus, Crab, Sesame, Soy Vinaigrette and Roasted Seaweed) and Ebi Yasuke (Panko Crusted Shrimp, Cream cheese filling). Yes, that was the “start” of our meal. No need to act surprised. *wink*

After we “warmed up”, we shifted our attention to the colorful and aesthetic presentation of sushi rolls consisting of the Kani Roll (Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Cream Cheese topped with Crab), the LA Roll (cucumber, avocado, Cream Cheese, Crab and Shrimp rolled with Soy Bean Paper), along with the ever so popular Philadelphia (cucumber, Avocado and Crab topped with Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese). Next time, there will definitely be a next time, we MIGHT consider minimizing the sushi intake and saving a tiny bit of room for dessert. You know, perhaps a smidgen of Green Tea Ice Cream, Banana Tempura, or both!

Yasuke Japanese Sushi is located at 2229 South 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78503. Although Yasuke is closed on Sundays, you can visit and dine in Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m.-2:45 p.m., 5:00-10:00 p.m.; Saturday 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.. If you prefer delivery, Doordash will deliver straight to your door. For more information you can also call them at (956) 668-1793 and follow them on their social media platforms @yasukejapanesesushi.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.