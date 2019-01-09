If your new year’s resolution is to find a job or get a better paying job, then be sure and attend our upcoming Job Readiness workshops and Job Fair. The workshops developed to help enhance potential employee talents, and capabilities are part of a joint effort between the City of Edinburg, the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Workforce Solutions. The goal is, of course, to get them hired.

The first training– A Resume Writing workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, from 1-2 p.m. Mr. Juan Zavala, UTRGV Career Center Advisor, will be the presenter. The workshop will consist of a helpful review of the best practices in résumé presentation, language, and formatting.

The Interview Workshop will be on Wednesday, January 16, from 1-2 p.m. This workshop will offer helpful techniques in interview preparation, research, presentation, and follow-up activities. The presenter will be UTRGV Career Center Advisor Melody Portillo.

On Thursday, January 17, job seekers will be able to put their new skills to the test by visiting with potential employers during the Edinburg Job Fair. Numerous employers from throughout Edinburg will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet with people looking for a job. More than 20 employers are ready to take applications and offer jobs on the spot.

The workshops and Job Fair will take place at the library. You’re invited to attend and learn the winning formulas for creating a successful résumé and how to interview and land the job successfully. For more information call 956-383-6246 or visit www.edinburglibrary.us.