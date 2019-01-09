Tickets on sale starting Friday, January 11 at 10 AM.

Julio Iglesias is arguably the most celebrated artist in Spanish and Latin music history. He is the Best-Selling Latino Artist and one of the Top 10 Best-Selling Artists with more than 300 million records sold in 14 languages.

Having had more than 60 million spectators in concerts on five continents and 2,600 albums reaching gold and platinum, Julio Iglesias has been awarded several times by the Guinness World Records.

On December 19, 2018, the American Recording Academy awarded Julio Iglesias with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ticket prices starting at $74 and will be on sale at the McAllen Performing Arts Center box office.