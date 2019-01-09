The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced Monday Jan. 7 Noe “Ronnie” Larralde will lead the organization as its new executive director.

Larralde, who served as the interim executive director since September, replaced former president Letty Gonzalez. Prior to his appointment Larralde served as the Director of Marketing and Special Events for seven years.

“I am excited to take on the new role and I am humbled by this opportunity,” Larralde said. “The chamber of commerce is the frontline of the business community, we all want the same thing, we want our businesses to be successful and our community to grow.”

Prior to joining the chamber in 2012, Larralde worked at First National Bank now PlainsCapital Bank for eleven years serving in numerous positions.

As Larralde takes the helm, the plan, which will be implemented with the help of the board of directors is to focus more on member outreach, retention and developing different avenues to increase business development.

Together with the City of Edinburg and the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation, Larralde will work vigorously to ensure the business community will benefit tremendously.

President of the board of directors Jennifer Garza (Superior Health Plan- Vice President of Operations) said Larralde’ s knowledge of all things chamber will benefit him not only in the new role of leadership but also with our 350 members.

“We are excited to begin to pave the way for the future of our organization,” Garza said. “Not only does Ronnie know our member’s needs, his vision, integrity and background makes him uniquely positioned to lead the chamber.”

Plans are in order to immediately fill the director of marketing vacancy. Larralde is a product of Edinburg and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Texas- Pan American now UTRGV.

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is a network of leaders serving Edinburg and the region as an advocate and resource, advancing commerce and the quality of life.