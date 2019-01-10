Join us at Speer Memorial Library in Mission on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, for a discussion of The Handmaid’s Tale, to take place in the library’s Community Room at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish, and at 6:30 p.m. in English. Everyone is welcome to attend and discuss the book.

In the story, a theocracy has overthrown the U.S. government and established the Republic of Gilead. Among the most notorious policies of the new regime are the ones that relate to the treatment of women. Legally, women are now the property of their husband or father, and are forbidden to vote, read, own property, or be independent in any way.

Women who are fertile are especially valued by the government as part of an effort to reverse declining birth rates. Called “handmaids”, these women are required to bear children for ruling class couples where the wife is infertile.

The story is narrated by Offred, a handmaid whose tale reveals the cruelties and inner workings of the theocratic government. But, as the story progresses, Offred learns of an underground resistance group whose goal is the overthrow of the regime.

Written by Margaret Atwood, and first published in 1985, The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian novel about a future theocratic regime based on the strict New England Puritanism of the 1600s. In the years since its publication, the novel has become part of the cultural lexicon and even influenced political debate.

