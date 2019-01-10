Take a tour of the beautiful Rancho Lomitas and learn about the historical uses and interesting properties of native plants. This winter, the Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center (EWBC) will escort a field trip to this native oasis north of Rio Grande City on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ranch owner and ethnobotanist, Benito Treviño, will lead participants on a tour of the ranch and discuss how knowledge of local plants and their practical uses have helped people survive in the Rio Grande Valley for hundreds of years.

The cost for each Rancho Lomitas tour is $20.00 for EWBC members and $25.00 for non-members. Seating is limited, so please call ahead at least two days before the trip to reserve your space. Deadline to register is Monday. Jan. 14. Participants will depart from the EWBC at 7:30 a.m. and arrive back at 3:00 p.m. Participants can bring a sack lunch to eat while out at the ranch.

The Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center is located at 714 South Raul Longoria Road (in the Edinburg Municipal Park) in Edinburg, Texas. For more information on this and other programs, call (956) 381-9922 or visit www.edinburgwbc.org.