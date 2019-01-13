In Texas, more than 5.3 million students rely on public schools to help them prepare for the future. They count on the adults in this state to ensure that schools are available, qualified teachers are in place, buildings are safe, and resources are provided. It’s a big job to plant the seeds of success.

It’s a big job and a critically important one. Its a job that adults must take seriously. Fortunately, in Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) there are great examples of adults who have already stepped up to make sure that local schools are ready for the inquiring minds of today’s students. The locally elected school trustees of Mission CISD are working to make certain that the children have access to the best schools possible.

Trustees are required to seek out hours of training each year. They are also public servants who generously work to benefit the youngest, most vulnerable members of each community.

In Mission CISD, the members of the Board of Trustees are: Petra B. Ramirez, president; Charlie Garcia III, vice president; Minnie R. Rodgers, secretary; Patricia Y. O’Caña-Olivarez, member; Dr. Sonia M. Treviño, member; Jerry Zamora, member; Veronica “Betty” R. Mendoza, member.

During the month of January, Mission CISD encourages the members of the community to take a moment to thank the members of the Board of Trustees as the month is set aside as School Board Recognition Month.

The unwavering dedication of the Mission CISD board members have planted seeds of success in so many ways, including, most recently: unique community partnerships improving instruction at all levels; fiscal responsibility resulting in tax rate reductions without cutting programs; successful completion of bond issue construction and major renovations to Mission High School; and supporting instructional programs no local charter or private school matches.