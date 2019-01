EDINBURG – Hidalgo County District Clerk Laura Hinojosa received approval to apply for a grant through the Texas Bar Foundation regarding records preservation.

The grant will assist the District Clerk's office with preserving records filed before 1950 to be archived and properly preserved.

During her term as District Clerk, Laura Hinojosa has been working diligently to preserve archives. Pictured is an unpreserved book, and on the right is a preserved book.