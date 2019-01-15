Weekly events from Jan. 16 - Jan. 22
Wednesday
Jan. 16
Wednesday Nigh Comedy
Max Richards & Danielle Torres co-headline, hosted by Sonia Trevino with special guests Freddy G & Roy Alex Gomez.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
8:30 p.m.
Coalition Meeting
The RGV Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition Meeting
UTRGV Teaching Site, 1800 S. Main St. - McAllen
9 a.m – 11 a.m.
Sunset Yoga in the Park
The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Sunset Geocaching
A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
John Milton
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd.
$25 - $35
8 p.m.
MAE
Cine El Rey
311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
7:30 p.m.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina for coffee
UTRGV Visitor's Center, 1201 W. University – Edinburg
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Thursday
Jan. 17
Inaugural Trivia Night
20 percent off your tab for all players, grand prize gets tab for free.
5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Pharr Birthday Celebration
Pinatas, goody bags, raffle prizes and music to celebrate the city's birthday.
Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr
Free
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Shannon's Sweets Pop-up Cafe
Coffee, fraps, lattes and sandwich combos.
A Step In Time Antiques, 1107 Upas. Ave. - McAllen
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sekula Library Job Fair
Over 30 employers will be available.
Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
8 a.m. - 1p.m
The Herps of the RGV
by Herpetology expert Melissa Jones. Learn field techniques for identifying reptiles.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Freetail Pint Night
The Blue Onion
423 S. International Blvd. - Weslaco
6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 18
Live Pro Wrestling
Wrestling Revolution
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
8 p.m.
Sunset Yoga
This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6:15 p.m.
Paddle and Pedal Town Lake
Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
4 p.m.
Friday Bird & Nature Walk
McAllen Nature Center
4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen
8:30 a.m.
Drive in Nights
Need for Speed
McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd.
7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
When you Wish Upon a Star
Beer Dinner for Julia, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Food paired with local breweries.
The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen
$20
7 p.m. - 2 a.m.
McAllen Food Park Unplugged
Walker and Platt of Johnny Walker & the Blue Labels.
McALlen Food Park, 10 N. Broadway St. - McAllen
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
2019 Mariachi Concerts at the Basilica
Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle
400 N. Virgen de San Juan Blvd. - San Juan
7 p.m.
Sunny Sweeney
Live at Hillbilly's
6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen
$15
8 p.m.
Los Surfvivers Live
5x5 Brewing Co.
801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 19
Basic Sketchbook Making Class
Paula Ranney will offer a class on basic pamphlet and sketchbook making. $10 material charge.
Upper Valley Art League, 921 E. 12th St. - Mission
$10
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Boat & Fish Town Lake
Bring the family and pedal boat, kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Available for rent for increments of 30 minutes. All Riders required to wear a life vest. Fishing catch and release only.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park – 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
$10 - $20
4 p.m. - sunset
Bird and Nature Walk
Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center
600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
The Rovers Live
American Legion Loyal Service Post 37
1305 E. jasmine Ave. - McAllen
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
80's Rock Live
Simon Sez
2007 Orchid Ave. - McAllen
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Symphony of Color
Opening day of Internationally acclaimed color exhibition in association with the Hermes Music Foundation.
International Museum of Art & Science, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
10 a.m.
Movies in the Park
Small Foot
Dr. William Long Park, 1000 E. Eldora Rd. - Pharr
Free
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Rock Show
Neverhigh, Moon Rabbit and The Shakes
Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen
9 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Kikker Daddy Legacy
Ranch House Burgers II
409 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 105 – Mission
8 p.m. - midnight
Park and Pour
Rain or shine, awards for best car, truck, motorcycle and overall.
5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 20
Sunday Funday Open Mic
Yerberia Cultura
613 S. 17th St. - McAllen
8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Pam & Phil Morgan
Bibleville
1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Almao
2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 21
9th Annual MLK Day
Free food, entertainment and traditional commemorative walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Sunset Meditation
This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Beginner's Yoga
Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 22
Dracula
Frakenstein
Cine El Rey
311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
Free
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
2019 Winter Ranch Quilt
Vendors, quilting products, second hand rose shopping, door prizes and finished quilting items.
600 FM 495, Alamo
$2
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Mission Historical Tour
Learn about buildings such as The Border Theater, Our Lady of Guadalupe and La Lomita.
Mission Historical Museum, 900 Doherty Ave. - Mission
$10
8:30 a.m. - noon