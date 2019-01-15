Weekly events from Jan. 16 - Jan. 22

Wednesday

Jan. 16

Wednesday Nigh Comedy

Max Richards & Danielle Torres co-headline, hosted by Sonia Trevino with special guests Freddy G & Roy Alex Gomez.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

8:30 p.m.

Coalition Meeting

The RGV Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition Meeting

UTRGV Teaching Site, 1800 S. Main St. - McAllen

9 a.m – 11 a.m.

Sunset Yoga in the Park

The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Sunset Geocaching

A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

John Milton

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd.

$25 - $35

8 p.m.

MAE

Cine El Rey

311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

7:30 p.m.

Coffee with the Mayor

Join Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina for coffee

UTRGV Visitor's Center, 1201 W. University – Edinburg

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Thursday

Jan. 17

Inaugural Trivia Night

20 percent off your tab for all players, grand prize gets tab for free.

5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pharr Birthday Celebration

Pinatas, goody bags, raffle prizes and music to celebrate the city's birthday.

Pharr Events Center, 3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr

Free

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Shannon's Sweets Pop-up Cafe

Coffee, fraps, lattes and sandwich combos.

A Step In Time Antiques, 1107 Upas. Ave. - McAllen

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sekula Library Job Fair

Over 30 employers will be available.

Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

8 a.m. - 1p.m

The Herps of the RGV

by Herpetology expert Melissa Jones. Learn field techniques for identifying reptiles.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Freetail Pint Night

The Blue Onion

423 S. International Blvd. - Weslaco

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday

Jan. 18

Live Pro Wrestling

Wrestling Revolution

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

8 p.m.

Sunset Yoga

This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6:15 p.m.

Paddle and Pedal Town Lake

Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

4 p.m.

Friday Bird & Nature Walk

McAllen Nature Center

4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen

8:30 a.m.

Drive in Nights

Need for Speed

McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd.

7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

When you Wish Upon a Star

Beer Dinner for Julia, who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. Food paired with local breweries.

The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen

$20

7 p.m. - 2 a.m.

McAllen Food Park Unplugged

Walker and Platt of Johnny Walker & the Blue Labels.

McALlen Food Park, 10 N. Broadway St. - McAllen

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

2019 Mariachi Concerts at the Basilica

Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle

400 N. Virgen de San Juan Blvd. - San Juan

7 p.m.

Sunny Sweeney

Live at Hillbilly's

6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen

$15

8 p.m.

Los Surfvivers Live

5x5 Brewing Co.

801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday

Jan. 19

Basic Sketchbook Making Class

Paula Ranney will offer a class on basic pamphlet and sketchbook making. $10 material charge.

Upper Valley Art League, 921 E. 12th St. - Mission

$10

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Boat & Fish Town Lake

Bring the family and pedal boat, kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Available for rent for increments of 30 minutes. All Riders required to wear a life vest. Fishing catch and release only.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park – 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

$10 - $20

4 p.m. - sunset

Bird and Nature Walk

Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center

600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The Rovers Live

American Legion Loyal Service Post 37

1305 E. jasmine Ave. - McAllen

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

80's Rock Live

Simon Sez

2007 Orchid Ave. - McAllen

10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Symphony of Color

Opening day of Internationally acclaimed color exhibition in association with the Hermes Music Foundation.

International Museum of Art & Science, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

10 a.m.

Movies in the Park

Small Foot

Dr. William Long Park, 1000 E. Eldora Rd. - Pharr

Free

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rock Show

Neverhigh, Moon Rabbit and The Shakes

Roosevelt's at 7, 821 N. Main St. - McAllen

9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Kikker Daddy Legacy

Ranch House Burgers II

409 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 105 – Mission

8 p.m. - midnight

Park and Pour

Rain or shine, awards for best car, truck, motorcycle and overall.

5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday

Jan. 20

Sunday Funday Open Mic

Yerberia Cultura

613 S. 17th St. - McAllen

8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Pam & Phil Morgan

Bibleville

1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Almao

2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Monday

Jan. 21

9th Annual MLK Day

Free food, entertainment and traditional commemorative walk honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Sunset Meditation

This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Beginner's Yoga

Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Tuesday

Jan. 22

Dracula

Frakenstein

Cine El Rey

311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

Free

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

2019 Winter Ranch Quilt

Vendors, quilting products, second hand rose shopping, door prizes and finished quilting items.

600 FM 495, Alamo

$2

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mission Historical Tour

Learn about buildings such as The Border Theater, Our Lady of Guadalupe and La Lomita.

Mission Historical Museum, 900 Doherty Ave. - Mission

$10

8:30 a.m. - noon