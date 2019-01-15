The Edinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) along with the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce (ECOC) will host a WINTER TEXAN APPRECIATION DAY & EXPO, Thursday, Jan. 17. The event will take place at the Edinburg Activity Center, 123 Palm Dr. Over 300 Winter Texans from various parks staying in the Edinburg area are expected to attend this year’s event. There will be plenty of food, fun, games, door prizes and live music by Sweet Water Band RGV.

The event will run from 3-6pm and tickets are only $5. Your purchase includes live music, food, cake, border buttermilk, and a chance to win door prizes. The Edinburg CVB and the ECOC would like to once again thank all of the Winter Texans who shop, eat, and stay in Edinburg. “Winter Texans continue to be vital to our community,” said Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director of the Edinburg Chamber and Edinburg CVB. “Their visits to Edinburg assist our growing economy and much needed volunteerism during the winter months.” Limited tickets can be purchased at the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce; please call 956-383-4974 for more information.