The McAllen High School Choir and Theatre students are teaming up to present Disney’s Newsies: The Musical. There will be shows January 17-20 at McAllen High’s auditorium (2021 La Vista Ave.). Newsies tells the story of the Newsboys Strike of 1899. It is based on the book by Harvey Fierstein with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman. It was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions. The shows on Jan. 17-19 will begin at 7 p.m. The presentation on Sunday, January 20, will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $7 at the door and $5 pre-sale. For more information, send email to mchitheatre@gmail.com.