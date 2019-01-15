McAllen James “Nikki” Rowe High School students will present the musical Anything Goes Jan. 19-22 and Jan. 25-26 at the Rowe High auditorium (2101 N. Ware Rd.). It was first produced in 1934 with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The story centers on several characters as they travel an ocean liner from New York to London. Rowe’s production is by arrangement with Tams-Witmark Music Library, Inc. The shows on Jan. 19-20 and Jan. 26 will begin at 2 p.m. The shows on Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 25 begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 for general admission and $12 with the senior discount (Jan. 19-22 shows only). For more information, call 956-632-5152.