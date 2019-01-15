On Tuesday at noon, State Representative Sergio Muñoz, Jr. took the oath of office for a fifth term serving the people of House District 36 in the Texas House of Representatives. Family, friends, and constituents traveled to the Texas Capitol to join Rep. Muñoz and his colleagues for the first day of the 86th Legislative Session.

A ceremonial first day of session focused mostly on adopting House operating rules, this session also featured the election of a new Speaker of the House, Rep. Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton).

“I’m ready and eager to begin this new chapter of the Texas legislature led by Speaker Bonnen,” said Rep. Muñoz. “With his leadership, I am con dent that our chamber will work steadfastly toward making this a productive legislative session focused on issues that will improve the quality of life of Texans.”

Continuing the momentum and success of the past four legislative sessions, Rep. Muñoz is con dent that the region will continue to prosper from the work done this session. “I am excited to begin my fth term embracing issues that are important to the people of District 36, such as properly funding our public education system, improving access to quality healthcare, and a greater focus on business development for our region,” said Muñoz.

District 36 and the Rio Grande Valley have greatly bene ted from Rep. Muñoz’s advocacy in the Texas House of Representatives. His work in the powerful House Appropriations and House Insurance committees has given the region a strong and experienced voice in the legislature. Muñoz begins this legislative session ranked 45th in overall seniority in the 150-member Texas House of Representatives.

Rep. Sergio Muñoz, Jr. has served in the Texas Legislature since 2011 and represents all or parts of the cities of Hidalgo, Granjeno, McAllen, Mission, Palmview, and Pharr. His Capitol office is located in room 4S.2. Constituents are encouraged to come by to meet the Representative and his staff.