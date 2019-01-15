If want to better prepare for the upcoming tax season, you are invited to a tax tips seminar by CAS CPA LLC. The seminar is scheduled for January 17, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, located at 602 W. University Dr.

“Tax Tips and Tax Changes”, a seminar co-sponsored by the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will address some of the tax changes in the 2018 Tax Form and Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for individuals and businesses. There is no fee to attend but pre-registration is required to secure a seat.

CAS CPA LLC has been serving the Rio Grande Valley since 1949. To pre-register for this seminar, please call the Edinburg Chamber at (956) 383-4974.