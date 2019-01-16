Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) has relocated the Edinburg, Texas District Office to McAllen, Texas. The new office is located at 1305 W. Hackberry Ave., McAllen, Texas 78501.

“I am honored to continue serving the great people of the Rio Grande Valley with our new office in McAllen, Texas,” Congressman Gonzalez said. “I encourage every resident of the 15th District of Texas to visit one of the five district offices in Central and South Texas for assistance with federal agencies. We always have coffee available – come on in if you need some help with the federal government.”

Residents can seek assistance with the following federal agencies:

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

Social Security Administration

Federal Emergency Management Agency

For more information on the McAllen, Texas location, call (956) 682-5545. Residents can also call the toll-free line at 1 (888) 217-0261. To find out more about the other four locations, please visit https://gonzalez.house.gov/contact/offices.