As we continue on our featured Sushi mission, we ventured to the far East… as in Harlingen. Yes, we thought we would start off this week’s column with a bit of humor. However, as funny as this may be, sometimes we don’t take advantage of the great food offered by our surrounding neighbors because laziness persuades us to jump into our PJs and sit on our couch. But people, pleeeease take advantage of the current cheap gas prices and go visit one of the many hidden gems our beautiful Valley has to offer.

Ok, we’re stepping down from our soapbox now. After a long day, we were looking forward to spending some time catching up over a good piece of fish. We chose to visit Hime Sushi & Grill, while running into photos and posts from our friends on social media. Alright, more like we saw some photos and then started to stalk people. Since all of them had great things to say, we thought, “Why not,” gassed up the vehicle and took a short drive to Harlingen.

In true Gaby and Trisha fashion, our Hanger blindsided us and twisted our arms to order an array of appetizers. Luckily, our server saw our desperation and quickly brought over some cups of Miso soup while we decided on what to order. Of course, we had the traditional crab meat Puffs and Ebi Kani (Crab) Sunomo salad. As our eyes glared into the menu and hunger shook through our bones, 2 words caught our eyes: Monkey Brains.

Gaby: You cannot expect me to go to a place that has a dish named Monkey Brains and not order it!

Trisha: One of us was really excited to say to our server, “Monkey Brains, please!”

Gaby: Please, if there was ever a chance for me to live out my fantasy of being in the “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” this was it!

Trisha: Alright, I've gotta give it to Hime, their Monkey Brains were on point!

The Monkey Brains appetizer is made up of spicy crab, cream cheese filling in a half avocado, deep fried and topped with massago, green onion and spicy mayo. Keep an eye out for other appetizers like the Heart Attack, the Dr. Special Salad and the Dragon Egg.

As we gobbled up our appetizers, we noticed that we each had 2 menus. Did we look that hungry? They thought we needed 4 menus to satisfy our hunger? As we pretended to be shocked by this notion, we quickly realized that Hime has one menu just for Sushi alone. Our server must of noticed our shock as she asked, “Is there anything you need me to explain or help you find?” Now dear readers, in times of perplexity, it is wise to follow this procedure: ask your server, “What’s your favorite dish?” We’re sure your server will steer you in the right direction!

We ordered the O.G. Philadelphia roll, the Washington Roll (salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, inside with shrimp and avocado outside) and the Texas Roll (shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with spicy crab salad) with Soybean paper. Yes, you read that correctly! If you don’t like seaweed, substitute it for Soybean paper. It gives your dish an extra, funky edge.

If you’re not into Sushi, Hime also has an array of grilled items that can be ordered. Make sure to ask for a “show table” as they have Hibachi tables in an adjoined room. Fyi, two or more people at your table must order this option so as to sit at the Hibachi tables. Hime also serves Korean Dishes, Bento boxes, Pad Thai among other specialties that are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

INSIDER’S NOTE: Make sure to ask for the lunch menu which is served between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If a late, big dinner is not your thing, or you have no clue what to do after work, take advantage of Hime’s amazing Happy Hour celebrated Monday through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Can you say $1 Sake Shots? Not a Sake lover? No worries! Hime is hooking it up with $4 Margaritas, Wells, Royal Shots, house wine, and RASPBERRY flavored Sake! Make sure to take advantage of their $4 and $5 appetizers specials, like our new favorite Monkey Brain, to keep you from turning your Thirsty Thursday to a Trashed one.

Hime Sushi & Grill is located at 901 North Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, TX. Their hours of operation are: Sunday 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. For more information you can reach them at (956) 440-1400 or follow them on their social media platforms @himeharlingen.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.