SAN JUAN – With the creation of the new Rio Grande Regional Hospital 24 Hour Emergency Care facility the city can expect emergency healthcare closer to home and new jobs to help the economy.

At a ground breaking ceremony off the freeway hospital leaders shoveled ceremonial dirt to mark the beginning the project.

“We're not here just to provide emergency healthcare services, which is our expertise and what we do extremely well,” CEO of Rio Grande Regional Hospital Cristina Rivera said. “We also want to be part of this community and engage in other efforts and be a partner for you.”

Rivera also said the emergency room will help improve the lives in the San Juan community by helping the school district, families that are underserved or a community that needs jobs.

The San Juan freestanding emergency room will be the third location for Rio Grande Regional Hospital. Currently there in one serving the McAllen/Mission area on Taylor Road and in Edinburg on West University Drive.

The state-of-the-art emergency care facility will be 10,820 square feet and will contain 12 exam rooms. Services will include laboratory, radiology and trauma services.

Hospital leadership expects an opening date of summer 2019. The address will be 200 E. Exp. 83.