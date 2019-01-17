EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo “Paul” Villarreal Jr. reminds residents that the deadline to pay 2018 property taxes is Thursday, Jan. 31. Paying after the deadline may result in added interest and penalties.

Taxpayers can pay online at www.hidalgocountytax.org, by mail to Hidalgo County Tax Office, P.O. Box 178, Edinburg, Texas 78540, or at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays:

EDINBURG MAIN OFFICE

2804 S. Business 281

Edinburg, Texas 78539

(956) 318-2157

SAN JUAN SUB-STATION

509 E. Earling Rd.

San Juan, Texas 78589

(956) 283-1645

MISSION SUB-STATION

722 N. Breyfogle Rd.

Mission, Texas 78574

(956) 205-7050

McALLEN SUB-STATION

300 E. Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3

McAllen, Texas 78501

(956) 686-7424

PHARR SUB-STATION

300 W. Hall Acres Rd., Ste. C

Pharr, Texas 78577

(956) 784-3560

ALAMO SUB-STATION

1429 S. Tower Rd.

Alamo, Texas 78516

(956) 784-8688

ELSA SUB-STATION

708 Edinburg Ave., Ste. B

Elsa, Texas 78543

(956) 292-7622

The Edinburg and McAllen offices will be open to the public until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Taxpayers may also pay with cash or check at all Lone Star National Bank locations within Hidalgo County through Thursday, Jan. 31. The original light green tax statement or online statement is required when paying at the bank. For more information, please visit the Tax Assessor/Collector website at www.hidalgocountytax.org or call the

Edinburg Main Office at (956) 318-2157.