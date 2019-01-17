EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo “Paul” Villarreal Jr. reminds residents that the deadline to pay 2018 property taxes is Thursday, Jan. 31. Paying after the deadline may result in added interest and penalties.
Taxpayers can pay online at www.hidalgocountytax.org, by mail to Hidalgo County Tax Office, P.O. Box 178, Edinburg, Texas 78540, or at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays:
EDINBURG MAIN OFFICE
2804 S. Business 281
Edinburg, Texas 78539
(956) 318-2157
SAN JUAN SUB-STATION
509 E. Earling Rd.
San Juan, Texas 78589
(956) 283-1645
MISSION SUB-STATION
722 N. Breyfogle Rd.
Mission, Texas 78574
(956) 205-7050
McALLEN SUB-STATION
300 E. Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3
McAllen, Texas 78501
(956) 686-7424
PHARR SUB-STATION
300 W. Hall Acres Rd., Ste. C
Pharr, Texas 78577
(956) 784-3560
ALAMO SUB-STATION
1429 S. Tower Rd.
Alamo, Texas 78516
(956) 784-8688
ELSA SUB-STATION
708 Edinburg Ave., Ste. B
Elsa, Texas 78543
(956) 292-7622
The Edinburg and McAllen offices will be open to the public until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31.
Taxpayers may also pay with cash or check at all Lone Star National Bank locations within Hidalgo County through Thursday, Jan. 31. The original light green tax statement or online statement is required when paying at the bank. For more information, please visit the Tax Assessor/Collector website at www.hidalgocountytax.org or call the
Edinburg Main Office at (956) 318-2157.