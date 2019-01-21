PHARR – PSJA North Early College High School Athlete Seven Sanchez was recently named to the 2018 Whataburger Super Team. Sanchez was among the 40 athletes selected from across the State and one of four from the Rio Grande Valley.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Whataburger honor the best and brightest stars in Texas high school football with the announcement of the 2018 Whataburger Super Team. Over 300,000 ballots were cast throughout the state on TexasFootball.com, selecting the outstanding athletes receiving this unique honor.

In addition to being selected for the 2018 Whataburger Super Team, Sanchez who played Defensive Back for the PSJA North Raiders Football team, recently made the UIL All-State 1st team.