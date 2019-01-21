Patrick Shelby, who has crafted brings a history of proven success and player development, will be taking the helm as the next football coach for the McAllen High Bulldogs.

Shelby was approved by the McAllen ISD School Board to become McAllen High’s Head Football Coach/Athletic Coordinator at a regular meeting held Monday, January 21, 2019.

He has served as Offensive Coordinator on teams that have won four district championships in football in the past five years. Last season, the Weslaco Panthers generated more than 35 points per game and scored 46 touchdowns (3.5 per game) as Weslaco High stormed to the third round of the state playoffs and finished 11-2.

“He has all the tools for a successful head coach,” McAllen ISD Athletic Director Paula Gonzalez said. “He knows the ‘X’s’ and ‘O’s.’ He has collegiate (playing and coaching) experience. He has a great track record developing athletes. He has strong organizational skills and we really liked his student character-building framework. He is a rising star among coaches.”

Shelby served on the Weslaco Panthers’ coaching staff for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he coached at Edinburg Vela High from 2012-16, the last three seasons at Vela as Offensive Coordinator. The Vela SaberCats went 31-5 during that three-year period (2014-16), winning the district each year and advancing to the state playoffs.

“I’ve been around good mentors, good head coaches,” Shelby said. “I’ve seen what it takes to run good quality programs. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Shelby likes to employ character education into his sports programs. He said he wants athletes to become good citizens, not only in school, but in life.

McAllen ISD had 48 applicants for the position between Nov. 28, 2018, and Jan. 6, 2019. A committee, with members representing parents, the community, teachers, school administration and district administration, interviewed 10 candidates.

Shelby has 11 years coaching experience with seven at the high school varsity level and four in the college ranks. He graduated from Frenship High School in Wolfforth, Texas near Lubbock, attended Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, Texas, and Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Kinesiology in 2010 from Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas.

He played wide receiver in high school and college. His high school team advanced to the state semifinals in his junior and senior year. At Hardin-Simmons, the Cowboys won the American Southwest Conference championship and advanced to the playoffs all three years.

He has coached tight ends, wide receivers and defensive linemen at three different colleges or universities.