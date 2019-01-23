Events from Jan. 23 - Jan. 29

Wednesday

Jan. 23

Wednesday Night Comedy

Jim Holder headlines with host Rudy Barba and special guests Mario Superstar Salazar, Bobby Garza and Tim Looper.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Building Online Presence

A session teaching small business owners how they can optimize online reputations.

RGV Hispanic Chamber, 801 E. Fern. Ste. 143 – McAllen

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunset Yoga in the Park

The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Sunset Geocaching

A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen

6 p.m.

Winter Texan Wednesday

Smuggling in the Borderlands 1848 – 1881

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday

Jan. 24

Art Faculty Exhibition

Hosted by South Texas College Art Department inside the gallery building B-103.

South Texas College, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Monthly Membership Meeting

McAllen Citizens League, McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez will talk about bond projects and other city highlights.

Salvation Army, 1600 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

$12 for non-members, $10 members

Noon – 1 p.m.

The Malpass Brothers

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$20 - $50

7:30 p.m.

Amuse (Indiana)

with The Palantines, Fantastico, NS2, Partying!

Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen

9 p.m.

Taste of Alamo

The chamber's annual banquet featuring different restaurants from Alamo.

Palazzio Event Center, 503 E. FM 495 – Alamo

$35

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

CNCO World Tour

State Farm Hidalgo Arena

2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo

$49 - $500

8 p.m.

Beer School 101

Beer sampling and learning

HEB 431, 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez – Edinburg

6:30 p.m.

Starting a Business for Creatives

Learn from UTRGV, Texas Comptroller's Office, Edinburg EDC, CAS CPA LLC

Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner – Edinburg

Free

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Jan. 25

Atlas Adventures

Australia – The program is designed for 8 – 11 years old home school children.

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sonido Master

Hip Hop Music Show

Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen

9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Sunset Yoga

This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6:15 p.m.

Paddle and Pedal Town Lake

Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.

Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen

4 p.m.

Friday Bird & Nature Walk

McAllen Nature Center

4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen

8:30 a.m.

Monthly Member Meeting

South Texas Information Technology Association: Network with experts and aspiring techs, hear Tech Talks and drink some 5x5 Craft Beer.

CEED Building, 801 N. Bryan – Mission

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

International Car Fest 2019

See cars of the future, classic cars and kit made designs. Show to run Saturday and Sunday.

McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$10

4 p.m.

Huateque 2019

Grupo Folklorico from La Joya high school and Ritmo Dorado from Edinburg North High School as special guests.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University

$10

7:30 p.m.

Liverpool Legends Beatles

Pharr Events Center

3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr

$18 - $48

7 p.m.

Saturday

Jan. 26

Saturday Morning Art Making

Completed work can be displayed at the Art Walk on the first Friday of the month.

McAllen Creative Incubator, 601 N. Main St. - McAllen

$10

9:30 a.m.

Amistades Concert Series

El Reencuentro Vol. III – hosted by Ballet Folklorico South Texas College. Special guests include Elsa ISD Dance Program.

Edinburg Auditorium, 415 W. McIntyre St. - Edinburg

$5

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

El Show De Chuponcito

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$30 - $70

8 p.m.

Ordnance Launch Party

The Official Beer of the Texas Citrus Fiesta, the chocolate orange stout was made with oranges from Mission. Spikes on the Road will perform at 5 p.m., Qweenie will be serving up their hot dogs as they launch a new food truck.

5x5 Brewing Co., 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Operation Clean Sweep

Jones Box Park

1201 Rosa Ln.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Texas Citrus Fiesta

Live music, folklorico and the Parade of Oranges at 3 p.m.

Leo Pena Placita Park, 310 N. Kansas – Mission

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Billy Blackwood and three friends

Bibleville, 1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Alamo

10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sabrosonico w/ Maxx Gallo (MTY)

with support by Black Sick Cans, Yalexaa Musick, Flacucho, Queenkillahbee

Yerberia Cultura, 617 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

9 p.m. - 2 p.m.

BBQ Cook Off

McAllen International Car Fest, categories include Chicken, Ribs, Brisket and Chef's Choice.

McAllen Convention Center

7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday

Jan. 17

Jooyoung Kim

A UTRGV Faculty recital with works by Beethoven, Albeniz and Liszt.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University

Free

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Boudin, Bourbon & Beer

Boudin inspired dishes in a New Orleans themed event with live music.

The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room, 100 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Speaker Series

History of the Chisholm Trail

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday

Jan. 28

Piano Trio Concert

Violinist Peter Isaacson, Professor of Violin and Orchestra at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, joins UTRGV faculty Tido Janssen (cello) and Stacy Kwak (piano) performing music by Franz Joseph Haydn, Dimitri Shostakovich and Jennifer Higdon.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University

Free

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Women's Self Defense Class

Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.

Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen

Free

7 p.m. - 8 pm.

Sunset Meditation

This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Beginner's Yoga

Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen

$1 suggested donation

6 p.m.

Tuesday

Jan. 29

Speer Library Book Club

The Handmaid's Tale

801 E. 12th St. - Mission

5:30 p.m.