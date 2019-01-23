Events from Jan. 23 - Jan. 29
Wednesday
Jan. 23
Wednesday Night Comedy
Jim Holder headlines with host Rudy Barba and special guests Mario Superstar Salazar, Bobby Garza and Tim Looper.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Building Online Presence
A session teaching small business owners how they can optimize online reputations.
RGV Hispanic Chamber, 801 E. Fern. Ste. 143 – McAllen
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sunset Yoga in the Park
The yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Sunset Geocaching
A new-age scavenger hunt with a smartphone.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83 – McAllen
6 p.m.
Winter Texan Wednesday
Smuggling in the Borderlands 1848 – 1881
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday
Jan. 24
Art Faculty Exhibition
Hosted by South Texas College Art Department inside the gallery building B-103.
South Texas College, 3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Monthly Membership Meeting
McAllen Citizens League, McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez will talk about bond projects and other city highlights.
Salvation Army, 1600 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
$12 for non-members, $10 members
Noon – 1 p.m.
The Malpass Brothers
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$20 - $50
7:30 p.m.
Amuse (Indiana)
with The Palantines, Fantastico, NS2, Partying!
Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen
9 p.m.
Taste of Alamo
The chamber's annual banquet featuring different restaurants from Alamo.
Palazzio Event Center, 503 E. FM 495 – Alamo
$35
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
CNCO World Tour
State Farm Hidalgo Arena
2600 N. 10th St. - Hidalgo
$49 - $500
8 p.m.
Beer School 101
Beer sampling and learning
HEB 431, 2700 W. Freddy Gonzalez – Edinburg
6:30 p.m.
Starting a Business for Creatives
Learn from UTRGV, Texas Comptroller's Office, Edinburg EDC, CAS CPA LLC
Dustin Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner – Edinburg
Free
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Jan. 25
Atlas Adventures
Australia – The program is designed for 8 – 11 years old home school children.
McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sonido Master
Hip Hop Music Show
Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Sunset Yoga
This yoga program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Adults and mature children only. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6:15 p.m.
Paddle and Pedal Town Lake
Boat Rental Fees 30 minutes include 2-seater pedal boat $10, 4-seater pedal boat $20, Single Kayak $10, double kayak $20, stand up paddleboard $10.
Town Lake at Firemen's Park, 201 N. 1st St. – McAllen
4 p.m.
Friday Bird & Nature Walk
McAllen Nature Center
4101 W. Business 83 – McAllen
8:30 a.m.
Monthly Member Meeting
South Texas Information Technology Association: Network with experts and aspiring techs, hear Tech Talks and drink some 5x5 Craft Beer.
CEED Building, 801 N. Bryan – Mission
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
International Car Fest 2019
See cars of the future, classic cars and kit made designs. Show to run Saturday and Sunday.
McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$10
4 p.m.
Huateque 2019
Grupo Folklorico from La Joya high school and Ritmo Dorado from Edinburg North High School as special guests.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University
$10
7:30 p.m.
Liverpool Legends Beatles
Pharr Events Center
3000 N. Cage Blvd. - Pharr
$18 - $48
7 p.m.
Saturday
Jan. 26
Saturday Morning Art Making
Completed work can be displayed at the Art Walk on the first Friday of the month.
McAllen Creative Incubator, 601 N. Main St. - McAllen
$10
9:30 a.m.
Amistades Concert Series
El Reencuentro Vol. III – hosted by Ballet Folklorico South Texas College. Special guests include Elsa ISD Dance Program.
Edinburg Auditorium, 415 W. McIntyre St. - Edinburg
$5
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
El Show De Chuponcito
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$30 - $70
8 p.m.
Ordnance Launch Party
The Official Beer of the Texas Citrus Fiesta, the chocolate orange stout was made with oranges from Mission. Spikes on the Road will perform at 5 p.m., Qweenie will be serving up their hot dogs as they launch a new food truck.
5x5 Brewing Co., 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Operation Clean Sweep
Jones Box Park
1201 Rosa Ln.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Texas Citrus Fiesta
Live music, folklorico and the Parade of Oranges at 3 p.m.
Leo Pena Placita Park, 310 N. Kansas – Mission
10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Billy Blackwood and three friends
Bibleville, 1346 N. Cesar Chavez Rd. - Alamo
10 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Sabrosonico w/ Maxx Gallo (MTY)
with support by Black Sick Cans, Yalexaa Musick, Flacucho, Queenkillahbee
Yerberia Cultura, 617 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
9 p.m. - 2 p.m.
BBQ Cook Off
McAllen International Car Fest, categories include Chicken, Ribs, Brisket and Chef's Choice.
McAllen Convention Center
7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday
Jan. 17
Jooyoung Kim
A UTRGV Faculty recital with works by Beethoven, Albeniz and Liszt.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University
Free
3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Boudin, Bourbon & Beer
Boudin inspired dishes in a New Orleans themed event with live music.
The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room, 100 E. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday Speaker Series
History of the Chisholm Trail
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Monday
Jan. 28
Piano Trio Concert
Violinist Peter Isaacson, Professor of Violin and Orchestra at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, joins UTRGV faculty Tido Janssen (cello) and Stacy Kwak (piano) performing music by Franz Joseph Haydn, Dimitri Shostakovich and Jennifer Higdon.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University
Free
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Women's Self Defense Class
Gracie Barra offers a Women's self defense class every Monday. Instruction will include self-awareness & physical escape techniques that will be different each class. Wear workout clothes.
Gracie Barra McAllen, 1701 W. Dove – McAllen
Free
7 p.m. - 8 pm.
Sunset Meditation
This meditation program will explore simple techniques to reduce stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Beginner's Yoga
Program is designed to provide every person with the tools to become healthier physically, mentally and emotionally. Bring a yoga mat or exercise mat, towel or small blanket.
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W Business 83 – McAllen
$1 suggested donation
6 p.m.
Tuesday
Jan. 29
Speer Library Book Club
The Handmaid's Tale
801 E. 12th St. - Mission
5:30 p.m.