HIDALGO – The Rio Grande Valley Dorados will make their return to South Texas after a 10-year long absence and will be playing at the State Farm Arena.

General Manager and head coach Bennie King will lead the team owned by a partnership which includes Juan Arevalo, executive director for Mission Boys & Girls Club.

His experience in sports and managing leagues gave him the unique opportunity to bring arena football back to the Rio Grande Valley.

“I thought it would be a great thing to bring football back to the Rio Grande Valley,” Arevalo said. “We hope to bring some excitement to local communities.”

With football being one of Arevalo's passion it was a no brainer to proceed with the sport instead, for example, soccer or basketball.

The Dorados inaugural season was in 2004 as an expansion team of the Arena Football developmental AF2 league. The team folded in 2009 after the AF2 league went out of business.

The Dorados will play in the The International Arena Football League and the first game will be March 4 and Arevalo expects local talent to be on the field.

“We expect a lot of local players to join the team as well,” he said. “That is one of the differences this year, we want local players that played at the college level and give them an opportunity to play professional football.”

The International Arena Football league will field teams from Austin, Houston and cities in Mexico including Tampico and Mexico City.