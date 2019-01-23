Week four of 2019 and we are loving every one of our sushi adventures! We cannot urge you enough to get up and out of your frequented neighborhood restaurants and explore all that our RGV has to offer in cuisine. It's seriously like going on a treasure hunt with your favorite people and always having more to discover.This week's Saturday morning outing to Brownsville was no exception.

Trisha: Stomachs are running on empty and the gas tank is full. Ready to ride?

Gaby: You know it. Road trip!

Trisha: Carpool Karaoke, eat your heart out!

Little did we know, we hit the mother lode of satisfaction supplying sushi restaurants in the Valley. Hidden away among the few eateries inside the Brownsville bus terminal, is the most precious of gems, as of yet. We're talking about Sushi Bento. Never heard of it? Neither had we, but we were devastated to realize what we had been missing out on! We ran into Sushi Bento when we typed in Sushi-Brownsville in Facebook. Sushi Bento kept popping up, but because they have no official page or social media presence, Facebook has created a page that has been created by all the non-official, virtual check-ins. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled as you are traveling West on International Boulevard or you might miss it.

INSIDER’ TIP: It’s right next to the Subway and the parking with the yellow stripe on the sidewalk is for paying customers.

Missing Sushi Bento might cause an impromptu trip to Mexico, since it is one light away from the American-Mexican Border. Half-jokingly, our sidekick joked that we were on our way to Mexico. Her joke was quickly followed by a nervous laugh from all of us.

In addition to the impressive quality of food they prepare and serve to their patrons, daily shipments of fresh fish from Japan are flown into Houston and then directly transported to Sushi Bento, Edward and Kyung Yun provide an exemplary level of friendly and attentive customer service to their guests. The Yuns moved to Brownsville from San Diego, California, just a few years ago to join their son, a graduate from the University of Texas at Brownsville. We're BEYOND happy that the Yuns decided to establish Sushi Bento here in the RGV.

Our meal started off with an order of White Miso Soup and some tasty Fried Dumplings (filled with pork and veggies). We were eager to try the Japanese beverages and ordered a Calpico Soda along with a canned Green Tea. Oolong tea was also an option, but our Texas proud sidekick decided on a good ol’ Dr. Pepper. To each their own.

As you well know, we didn't stop there. No need to thank us. Seriously, it wouldn't be a fair review without us putting forth the necessary effort to try as many of the menu items as possible. So, we also ordered the Tempura Bento, Sushi Combo Bento, a Spicy Cali Maki roll, a Sakura Maki, and the highly coveted Togarashi Maki roll (cream cheese, tempura shrimp, crab and avocado, topped with tempura flakes, eel and spicy mayo). No worries, non-carnivores, you've got some appetizing options to choose from on the menu too.Try one of the Vegetarian Bento Boxes like the Vegan or Maki. While there, don't forget dessert. The Dorayaki Rice Cakes are a sweet treat. Order anything you like. You won’t be disappointed. Everything is made fresh and to order. They don’t use fish from the day before and their rice is like biting into a cloud. We could not tell you which dish was our favorite, but what we can tell you is that it was made with a soft touch, the joy of sushi making and genuinely humble pride.

If the sound of fresh fish flown in from Japan intimidates you and makes you think that Sushi Bento is way out of your price range, then worry no more. It is sushi for the people! Their prices are affordable and take into consideration the neighboring college students and travelers from La Plaza at Brownsville.

Sushi Bento is at 755 International Boulevard, Brownsville, TX. Dine in Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Sushi Bento is closed on Sundays. For more information you can call them at (956) 443-0076. We promise you, you won’t regret it!

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.