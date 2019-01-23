MERCEDES — Students and educators from South Texas Independent School District’s (STISD) The Science Academy of South Texas (Science Academy) in Mercedes are among an elite group selected to present to hundreds of attendees at the Project Lead The Way (PLTW) conference – PLTW Summit – in Anaheim early next month. They are one of just five groups from across the country chosen to present. Science Academy was selected based on the school’s exceptional implementation of PLTW.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for PreK-12 students and teachers, partnering with 11,500 schools across the U.S. to deliver hands-on programs in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. Science Academy offers PLTW Computer Science, PLTW Biomedical Science, and PLTW Engineering.

Dr. Irma Castillo, Science Academy principal, sees the invitation to present as validation of the work being done by teachers and students within the school. “We are extremely proud of our students for being recognized for their efforts. Teachers work diligently to ensure they offer a rigorous, hands-on learning experience that will prepare students to be critical thinkers and problem solvers.”

PLTW Summit, sponsored by Chevron, is the premier gathering for individuals dedicated to preparing students with the in-demand and transportable skills they need to succeed in college and careers. Guests will include PreK-12 educators, students, university leaders, and business and industry leaders.

Science Academy students Stephano Boyer, a 10th-grader from Weslaco; Kyle Keller, an 11th-grader from Harlingen; Waaed Khuffash, an 11th-grader from McAllen; and Illiana Rodriguez, a 10th-grader from Rancho Viejo will present on the main General Session stage on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, to a crowd of hundreds of guests on how PLTW has influenced them. They will also have the opportunity to network with PLTW alumni and leaders from businesses and higher education institutions interested in students with STEM skills.

“Science Academy is a true champion of PLTW’s relevant, engaging approach to learning, teaching, and community engagement,” said PLTW Senior Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer David Dimmett. “We’ve invited them to share their stories to inspire attendees and provide best practices that can be taken back to other communities to benefit students across the country. We are thrilled to have PLTW students and teachers from Science Academy joining us in Anaheim for PLTW Summit.”

In addition to PLTW Summit Anaheim, there is one more PLTW Summit experience taking place this school year – PLTW Summit Indianapolis, Feb. 17-19. For more information, visit PLTW.org/Summit.